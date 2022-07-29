Emami Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 688.22 crore, up 13.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 688.22 crore in June 2022 up 13.18% from Rs. 608.09 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 96.52 crore in June 2022 up 3.82% from Rs. 92.97 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 196.84 crore in June 2022 up 1.17% from Rs. 194.57 crore in June 2021.

Emami EPS has increased to Rs. 2.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.09 in June 2021.

Emami shares closed at 454.50 on July 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.87% returns over the last 6 months and -17.65% over the last 12 months.