Emami Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 688.22 crore, up 13.18% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 06:48 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Emami are:

Net Sales at Rs 688.22 crore in June 2022 up 13.18% from Rs. 608.09 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 96.52 crore in June 2022 up 3.82% from Rs. 92.97 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 196.84 crore in June 2022 up 1.17% from Rs. 194.57 crore in June 2021.

Emami EPS has increased to Rs. 2.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.09 in June 2021.

Emami shares closed at 454.50 on July 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.87% returns over the last 6 months and -17.65% over the last 12 months.

Emami
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 688.22 671.59 608.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 688.22 671.59 608.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 154.88 213.36 178.19
Purchase of Traded Goods 50.52 85.76 35.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 64.64 -40.57 -4.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 76.74 66.73 73.13
Depreciation 86.13 81.13 81.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 105.94 -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 82.14 198.30 163.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 67.23 66.88 80.99
Other Income 43.48 35.02 32.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 110.71 101.90 113.07
Interest 1.86 1.41 0.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 108.85 100.49 112.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 108.85 100.49 112.75
Tax 12.33 -263.74 19.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 96.52 364.23 92.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 96.52 364.23 92.97
Equity Share Capital 44.12 44.12 44.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.19 8.21 2.09
Diluted EPS 2.19 8.21 2.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.19 8.21 2.09
Diluted EPS 2.19 8.21 2.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

