Emami Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 608.09 crore, up 39.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 608.09 crore in June 2021 up 39.92% from Rs. 434.59 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.97 crore in June 2021 up 38.37% from Rs. 67.19 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 194.57 crore in June 2021 up 23.53% from Rs. 157.51 crore in June 2020.

Emami EPS has increased to Rs. 2.09 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.49 in June 2020.

Emami shares closed at 559.70 on July 30, 2021 (BSE) and has given 16.80% returns over the last 6 months and 132.24% over the last 12 months.