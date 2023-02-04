 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Emami Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 835.55 crore, down 4.54% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:38 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Emami are:

Net Sales at Rs 835.55 crore in December 2022 down 4.54% from Rs. 875.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 224.62 crore in December 2022 up 6.39% from Rs. 211.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 280.80 crore in December 2022 down 17.17% from Rs. 339.00 crore in December 2021.

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 835.55 685.11 875.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 835.55 685.11 875.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 201.00 245.51 228.76
Purchase of Traded Goods 48.65 38.98 35.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 34.68 -48.99 23.66
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 74.46 74.10 69.93
Depreciation 42.61 43.16 82.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 118.09
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 204.17 192.27 77.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 229.98 140.08 239.96
Other Income 8.21 7.48 16.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 238.19 147.56 256.64
Interest 0.61 0.94 1.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 237.58 146.62 255.39
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 237.58 146.62 255.39
Tax 12.96 2.90 44.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 224.62 143.72 211.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 224.62 143.72 211.12
Equity Share Capital 44.12 44.12 44.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.09 3.24 4.75
Diluted EPS 5.09 3.24 4.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.09 3.24 4.75
Diluted EPS 5.09 3.24 4.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
