    Emami Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 835.55 crore, down 4.54% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Emami are:

    Net Sales at Rs 835.55 crore in December 2022 down 4.54% from Rs. 875.30 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 224.62 crore in December 2022 up 6.39% from Rs. 211.12 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 280.80 crore in December 2022 down 17.17% from Rs. 339.00 crore in December 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations835.55685.11875.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations835.55685.11875.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials201.00245.51228.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods48.6538.9835.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks34.68-48.9923.66
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost74.4674.1069.93
    Depreciation42.6143.1682.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----118.09
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses204.17192.2777.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax229.98140.08239.96
    Other Income8.217.4816.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax238.19147.56256.64
    Interest0.610.941.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax237.58146.62255.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax237.58146.62255.39
    Tax12.962.9044.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities224.62143.72211.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period224.62143.72211.12
    Equity Share Capital44.1244.1244.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.093.244.75
    Diluted EPS5.093.244.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.093.244.75
    Diluted EPS5.093.244.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
