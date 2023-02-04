Emami Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 835.55 crore, down 4.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 835.55 crore in December 2022 down 4.54% from Rs. 875.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 224.62 crore in December 2022 up 6.39% from Rs. 211.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 280.80 crore in December 2022 down 17.17% from Rs. 339.00 crore in December 2021.

Emami EPS has increased to Rs. 5.09 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.75 in December 2021.

Read More