Emami Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 845.37 crore, up 12.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 845.37 crore in December 2020 up 12.98% from Rs. 748.28 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 202.17 crore in December 2020 up 36.68% from Rs. 147.91 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 336.51 crore in December 2020 up 24.4% from Rs. 270.51 crore in December 2019.

Emami EPS has increased to Rs. 4.55 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.26 in December 2019.

Emami shares closed at 484.95 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 104.28% returns over the last 6 months and 49.45% over the last 12 months.