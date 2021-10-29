MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Traders Carnival 15th Edition - 3 days 12 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Emami reports 56% rise in Q2 profit at Rs 185 crore

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 118.45 crore in the second quarter last fiscal, Emami said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
October 29, 2021 / 03:57 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kolkata-based FMCG major Emami Ltd on Friday reported a 56 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 185.25 crore in the second quarter ended September on the back of higher revenue and cost optimisation measures.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 118.45 crore in the second quarter last fiscal, Emami said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the second quarter stood at Rs 788.84 crore as against Rs 734.82 crore in the year-ago quarter, it added.

Emami said its board of directors in a meeting held on Friday has declared payment of 400 per cent interim dividend at Rs 4 per equity share of Re 1 each fully paid-up for the financial year 2021-22.

During the latest September quarter, the company said, "Demand trends remained steady for most of our brands despite a high base in the previous year.”

Close

Related stories

Modern trade grew by 31 per cent, while e-commerce continued its robust run growing by 2.2 times, Emami said adding in Q2 FY22, e-commerce business increased its contribution "by 210 basis points to 4 per cent of the domestic revenues.”

Commenting on the performance, Emami Director Mohan Goenka said, "We are happy to have been able to maintain our growth trajectory to post a growth of 9 per cent in our domestic business, led by volume growth of 6 per cent.”

Stating that the company’s core portfolio of brands continued to perform well during the quarter, he said, ”Despite the wane in the demand for healthcare and immunity products currently, our healthcare range and pain management range continues to witness a strong growth, with a two-year CAGR of 26 per cent and 18 per cent, respectively.”

Further, notwithstanding the input cost pressure and reducing gross margins, the company has been able to maintain its EBIDTA margins with judicious cost optimisation measures, Emami Director Harsha V Agarwal said.

On the outlook, he said, "We will continue to strengthen our core brands, invest in new brands and extensions, leverage new engines of growth including new age D2C (direct-to-consumer) and e-commerce platforms to reach critical mass and remain constant in our growth trajectory.”
PTI
Tags: #Business #Emami Ltd #Results
first published: Oct 29, 2021 03:57 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.