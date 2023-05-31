Emami Realty Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.88 crore, down 37.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.88 crore in March 2023 down 37.13% from Rs. 34.80 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.97 crore in March 2023 down 827.53% from Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.38 crore in March 2023 down 183.36% from Rs. 18.45 crore in March 2022.

Emami Realty shares closed at 68.60 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.05% returns over the last 6 months and 6.94% over the last 12 months.