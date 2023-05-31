Emami Realty Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.88 crore, down 37.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Emami Realty are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.88 crore in March 2023 down 37.13% from Rs. 34.80 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.97 crore in March 2023 down 827.53% from Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.38 crore in March 2023 down 183.36% from Rs. 18.45 crore in March 2022.
Emami Realty shares closed at 68.60 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.05% returns over the last 6 months and 6.94% over the last 12 months.
|Emami Realty
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.88
|8.51
|34.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.88
|8.51
|34.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.19
|26.71
|0.19
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.59
|-52.10
|-17.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.18
|4.53
|4.19
|Depreciation
|0.37
|0.30
|0.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|45.61
|32.88
|38.94
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-35.06
|-3.81
|8.47
|Other Income
|19.31
|5.39
|9.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.75
|1.58
|18.16
|Interest
|8.55
|16.49
|15.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-24.30
|-14.91
|2.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-24.30
|-14.91
|2.94
|Tax
|-6.33
|-3.81
|0.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-17.97
|-11.10
|2.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-17.97
|-11.10
|2.47
|Equity Share Capital
|7.57
|7.57
|7.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.75
|-2.93
|0.65
|Diluted EPS
|-4.75
|-2.93
|0.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.75
|-2.93
|0.65
|Diluted EPS
|-4.75
|-2.93
|0.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited