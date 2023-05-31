English
    Emami Realty Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.88 crore, down 37.13% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Emami Realty are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.88 crore in March 2023 down 37.13% from Rs. 34.80 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.97 crore in March 2023 down 827.53% from Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.38 crore in March 2023 down 183.36% from Rs. 18.45 crore in March 2022.

    Emami Realty shares closed at 68.60 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.05% returns over the last 6 months and 6.94% over the last 12 months.

    Emami Realty
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.888.5134.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.888.5134.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.1926.710.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.59-52.10-17.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.184.534.19
    Depreciation0.370.300.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses45.6132.8838.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-35.06-3.818.47
    Other Income19.315.399.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.751.5818.16
    Interest8.5516.4915.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-24.30-14.912.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-24.30-14.912.94
    Tax-6.33-3.810.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-17.97-11.102.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-17.97-11.102.47
    Equity Share Capital7.577.577.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.75-2.930.65
    Diluted EPS-4.75-2.930.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.75-2.930.65
    Diluted EPS-4.75-2.930.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Emami Realty #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 10:00 am