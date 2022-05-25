Emami Realty Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.80 crore, down 57.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.80 crore in March 2022 down 57.48% from Rs. 81.85 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2022 up 119.92% from Rs. 12.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.45 crore in March 2022 down 26.35% from Rs. 25.05 crore in March 2021.

Emami Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 0.65 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.44 in March 2021.

Emami Realty shares closed at 60.80 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.57% returns over the last 6 months and 21.97% over the last 12 months.