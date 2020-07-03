Emami Realty Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 105.71 crore, up 95.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.71 crore in March 2020 up 95.21% from Rs. 54.15 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.45 crore in March 2020 down 512.37% from Rs. 3.34 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.11 crore in March 2020 up 11.11% from Rs. 68.50 crore in March 2019.

Emami Realty shares closed at 38.90 on July 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given -19.29% returns over the last 6 months and -39.50% over the last 12 months.