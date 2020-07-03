Emami Realty Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 105.71 crore, up 95.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Emami Realty are:
Net Sales at Rs 105.71 crore in March 2020 up 95.21% from Rs. 54.15 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.45 crore in March 2020 down 512.37% from Rs. 3.34 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.11 crore in March 2020 up 11.11% from Rs. 68.50 crore in March 2019.
Emami Realty shares closed at 38.90 on July 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given -19.29% returns over the last 6 months and -39.50% over the last 12 months.
|Emami Realty
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|105.71
|182.28
|54.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|105.71
|182.28
|54.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.37
|0.48
|2.56
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|61.78
|226.07
|-45.92
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.66
|4.93
|4.46
|Depreciation
|0.71
|0.40
|0.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.65
|54.32
|52.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|29.54
|-103.92
|39.80
|Other Income
|45.85
|47.35
|28.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|75.40
|-56.58
|68.15
|Interest
|103.62
|94.23
|70.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-28.22
|-150.80
|-2.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-28.22
|-150.80
|-2.05
|Tax
|-7.77
|-54.39
|1.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-20.45
|-96.41
|-3.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-20.45
|-96.41
|-3.34
|Equity Share Capital
|5.59
|5.59
|5.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.32
|-34.51
|-1.20
|Diluted EPS
|-7.32
|-34.51
|-1.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.32
|-34.51
|-1.20
|Diluted EPS
|-7.32
|-34.51
|-1.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 3, 2020 09:21 am