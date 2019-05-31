Emami Realty Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 54.15 crore, up 10704.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.15 crore in March 2019 up 10704.73% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.34 crore in March 2019 up 42.51% from Rs. 5.81 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.50 crore in March 2019 up 55.79% from Rs. 43.97 crore in March 2018.

Emami Realty shares closed at 93.95 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.55% returns over the last 6 months and -64.98% over the last 12 months.