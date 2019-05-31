Emami Realty Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 54.15 crore, up 10704.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Emami Realty are:
Net Sales at Rs 54.15 crore in March 2019 up 10704.73% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.34 crore in March 2019 up 42.51% from Rs. 5.81 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.50 crore in March 2019 up 55.79% from Rs. 43.97 crore in March 2018.
Emami Realty shares closed at 93.95 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.55% returns over the last 6 months and -64.98% over the last 12 months.
|
|Emami Realty
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|54.15
|4.72
|0.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|54.15
|4.72
|0.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.56
|4.25
|17.52
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-45.92
|-77.71
|-70.41
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.46
|4.01
|3.75
|Depreciation
|0.35
|0.13
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|52.90
|38.79
|23.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|39.80
|35.25
|25.70
|Other Income
|28.34
|36.50
|18.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|68.15
|71.75
|43.83
|Interest
|70.20
|71.07
|56.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.05
|0.69
|-12.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.05
|0.69
|-12.26
|Tax
|1.29
|0.26
|-6.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.34
|0.42
|-5.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.34
|0.42
|-5.81
|Equity Share Capital
|5.59
|5.59
|5.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.20
|0.15
|-2.06
|Diluted EPS
|-1.20
|0.15
|-2.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.20
|0.15
|-2.06
|Diluted EPS
|-1.20
|0.15
|-2.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited