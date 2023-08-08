Emami Realty Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.11 crore, down 67.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.11 crore in June 2023 down 67.29% from Rs. 30.91 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.73 crore in June 2023 down 18512.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.16 crore in June 2023 down 131.48% from Rs. 16.39 crore in June 2022.

Emami Realty shares closed at 69.90 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.07% returns over the last 6 months and -4.64% over the last 12 months.