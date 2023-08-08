English
    Emami Realty Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.11 crore, down 67.29% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Emami Realty are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.11 crore in June 2023 down 67.29% from Rs. 30.91 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.73 crore in June 2023 down 18512.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.16 crore in June 2023 down 131.48% from Rs. 16.39 crore in June 2022.

    Emami Realty shares closed at 69.90 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.07% returns over the last 6 months and -4.64% over the last 12 months.

    Emami Realty
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.1121.8830.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.1121.8830.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.530.190.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-19.605.59-19.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.975.183.98
    Depreciation0.280.370.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.0645.6140.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.13-35.065.05
    Other Income4.6919.3111.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.44-15.7516.11
    Interest14.268.5516.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-19.70-24.300.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-19.70-24.300.05
    Tax-4.97-6.33-0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-14.73-17.970.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-14.73-17.970.08
    Equity Share Capital7.577.577.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.89-4.750.02
    Diluted EPS-3.89-4.750.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.89-4.750.02
    Diluted EPS-3.89-4.750.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Emami Realty #Results
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:00 pm

