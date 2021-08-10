Emami Realty Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 41.97 crore, up 39.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.97 crore in June 2021 up 39.5% from Rs. 30.09 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2021 up 111.08% from Rs. 8.03 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.29 crore in June 2021 down 44.48% from Rs. 76.17 crore in June 2020.

Emami Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.87 in June 2020.

Emami Realty shares closed at 75.05 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 27.74% returns over the last 6 months and 110.81% over the last 12 months.