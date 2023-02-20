 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Emami Realty Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.51 crore, down 59.84% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Emami Realty are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.51 crore in December 2022 down 59.84% from Rs. 21.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.10 crore in December 2022 down 2140.07% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2022 down 95.45% from Rs. 41.28 crore in December 2021.

Emami Realty
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8.51 6.12 21.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8.51 6.12 21.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 26.71 0.19 0.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -52.10 -34.55 -17.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.53 4.43 3.89
Depreciation 0.30 0.26 0.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.88 37.71 6.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.81 -1.92 27.81
Other Income 5.39 -0.68 13.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.58 -2.60 41.02
Interest 16.49 16.62 40.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -14.91 -19.22 0.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -14.91 -19.22 0.61
Tax -3.81 -4.36 0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -11.10 -14.86 0.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -11.10 -14.86 0.54
Equity Share Capital 7.57 7.57 7.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.93 -3.93 0.14
Diluted EPS -2.93 -3.93 0.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.93 -3.93 0.14
Diluted EPS -2.93 -3.93 0.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited