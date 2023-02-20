Emami Realty Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.51 crore, down 59.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.51 crore in December 2022 down 59.84% from Rs. 21.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.10 crore in December 2022 down 2140.07% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2022 down 95.45% from Rs. 41.28 crore in December 2021.