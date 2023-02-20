Emami Realty Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.51 crore, down 59.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Emami Realty are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.51 crore in December 2022 down 59.84% from Rs. 21.19 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.10 crore in December 2022 down 2140.07% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2022 down 95.45% from Rs. 41.28 crore in December 2021.
Emami Realty shares closed at 71.50 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.92% returns over the last 6 months and -2.85% over the last 12 months.
|Emami Realty
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.51
|6.12
|21.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.51
|6.12
|21.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|26.71
|0.19
|0.60
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-52.10
|-34.55
|-17.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.53
|4.43
|3.89
|Depreciation
|0.30
|0.26
|0.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|32.88
|37.71
|6.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.81
|-1.92
|27.81
|Other Income
|5.39
|-0.68
|13.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.58
|-2.60
|41.02
|Interest
|16.49
|16.62
|40.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.91
|-19.22
|0.61
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.91
|-19.22
|0.61
|Tax
|-3.81
|-4.36
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.10
|-14.86
|0.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.10
|-14.86
|0.54
|Equity Share Capital
|7.57
|7.57
|7.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.93
|-3.93
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-2.93
|-3.93
|0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.93
|-3.93
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-2.93
|-3.93
|0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited