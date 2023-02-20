English
    Emami Realty Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.51 crore, down 59.84% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Emami Realty are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.51 crore in December 2022 down 59.84% from Rs. 21.19 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.10 crore in December 2022 down 2140.07% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2022 down 95.45% from Rs. 41.28 crore in December 2021.

    Emami Realty shares closed at 71.50 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.92% returns over the last 6 months and -2.85% over the last 12 months.

    Emami Realty
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.516.1221.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.516.1221.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods26.710.190.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-52.10-34.55-17.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.534.433.89
    Depreciation0.300.260.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.8837.716.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.81-1.9227.81
    Other Income5.39-0.6813.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.58-2.6041.02
    Interest16.4916.6240.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-14.91-19.220.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-14.91-19.220.61
    Tax-3.81-4.360.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-11.10-14.860.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-11.10-14.860.54
    Equity Share Capital7.577.577.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.93-3.930.14
    Diluted EPS-2.93-3.930.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.93-3.930.14
    Diluted EPS-2.93-3.930.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

