Emami Realty Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 21.19 crore, down 60.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.19 crore in December 2021 down 60.26% from Rs. 53.33 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2021 up 102.74% from Rs. 19.88 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.28 crore in December 2021 up 93.98% from Rs. 21.28 crore in December 2020.

Emami Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2021 from Rs. 7.12 in December 2020.

Emami Realty shares closed at 82.75 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.98% returns over the last 6 months and 40.85% over the last 12 months.