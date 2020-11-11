PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 07:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Emami Realty Q2 profit jumps more than 14 times to Rs 34 crore

Total income for the second quarter of this fiscal stood at Rs 116.80 crore as against Rs 132.19 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Emami Realty Ltd on November 11 reported an over 14-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 34.18 crore for the quarter ended September on lower expenses.

Its net profit stood at Rs 2.37 crore in the year-ago period. Total income for the second quarter of this fiscal stood at Rs 116.80 crore as against Rs 132.19 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Total expenses during July-September quarter fell to Rs 73.14 crore from Rs 123.33 crore in the year-ago period. Emami Realty is based in Kolkata but has projects across various states.

First Published on Nov 11, 2020 07:41 pm

tags #Business #Emami Realty Ltd #Results

