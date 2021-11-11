Emami Realty Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 73.54 crore, up 1076.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.54 crore in September 2021 up 1076.87% from Rs. 6.25 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.85 crore in September 2021 down 74.12% from Rs. 34.19 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.23 crore in September 2021 down 59.33% from Rs. 130.88 crore in September 2020.

Emami Realty EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.34 in September 2021 from Rs. 12.24 in September 2020.

Emami Realty shares closed at 73.40 on November 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 60.61% returns over the last 6 months and 90.90% over the last 12 months.