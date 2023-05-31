Emami Realty Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.30 crore, down 39.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Emami Realty are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.30 crore in March 2023 down 39.8% from Rs. 43.69 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.30 crore in March 2023 down 458.31% from Rs. 4.27 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.96 crore in March 2023 down 177.92% from Rs. 19.20 crore in March 2022.
Emami Realty shares closed at 68.60 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.05% returns over the last 6 months and 6.94% over the last 12 months.
|Emami Realty
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.30
|12.97
|43.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.30
|12.97
|43.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.19
|26.71
|0.42
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.56
|-48.36
|-9.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.18
|4.53
|4.20
|Depreciation
|0.37
|0.30
|0.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|45.64
|32.91
|38.96
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-34.64
|-3.12
|9.15
|Other Income
|19.31
|5.39
|9.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.33
|2.27
|18.91
|Interest
|8.72
|16.64
|15.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-24.05
|-14.37
|3.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-24.05
|-14.37
|3.50
|Tax
|-6.26
|-3.66
|-0.73
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-17.79
|-10.71
|4.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-17.79
|-10.71
|4.23
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|2.49
|--
|0.04
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-15.30
|-10.71
|4.27
|Equity Share Capital
|7.57
|7.57
|7.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.04
|-2.83
|1.13
|Diluted EPS
|-4.04
|-2.83
|1.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.04
|-2.83
|1.13
|Diluted EPS
|-4.04
|-2.83
|1.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited