    Emami Realty Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.30 crore, down 39.8% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Emami Realty are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.30 crore in March 2023 down 39.8% from Rs. 43.69 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.30 crore in March 2023 down 458.31% from Rs. 4.27 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.96 crore in March 2023 down 177.92% from Rs. 19.20 crore in March 2022.

    Emami Realty shares closed at 68.60 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.05% returns over the last 6 months and 6.94% over the last 12 months.

    Emami Realty
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.3012.9743.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.3012.9743.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.1926.710.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.56-48.36-9.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.184.534.20
    Depreciation0.370.300.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses45.6432.9138.96
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-34.64-3.129.15
    Other Income19.315.399.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.332.2718.91
    Interest8.7216.6415.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-24.05-14.373.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-24.05-14.373.50
    Tax-6.26-3.66-0.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-17.79-10.714.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-17.79-10.714.23
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.49--0.04
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-15.30-10.714.27
    Equity Share Capital7.577.577.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.04-2.831.13
    Diluted EPS-4.04-2.831.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.04-2.831.13
    Diluted EPS-4.04-2.831.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 01:22 pm