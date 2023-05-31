Emami Realty Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.30 crore, down 39.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.30 crore in March 2023 down 39.8% from Rs. 43.69 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.30 crore in March 2023 down 458.31% from Rs. 4.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.96 crore in March 2023 down 177.92% from Rs. 19.20 crore in March 2022.

Emami Realty shares closed at 68.60 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.05% returns over the last 6 months and 6.94% over the last 12 months.