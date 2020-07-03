Emami Realty Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 109.83 crore, up 93.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.83 crore in March 2020 up 93.34% from Rs. 56.81 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.15 crore in March 2020 down 1159.39% from Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.42 crore in March 2020 up 12.19% from Rs. 69.01 crore in March 2019.

Emami Realty shares closed at 38.90 on July 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given -19.29% returns over the last 6 months and -39.50% over the last 12 months.