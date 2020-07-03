Emami Realty Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 109.83 crore, up 93.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Emami Realty are:
Net Sales at Rs 109.83 crore in March 2020 up 93.34% from Rs. 56.81 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.15 crore in March 2020 down 1159.39% from Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.42 crore in March 2020 up 12.19% from Rs. 69.01 crore in March 2019.
Emami Realty shares closed at 38.90 on July 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given -19.29% returns over the last 6 months and -39.50% over the last 12 months.
|Emami Realty
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|109.83
|188.30
|56.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|109.83
|188.30
|56.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.37
|0.48
|2.56
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|62.58
|234.66
|-44.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.66
|4.93
|4.46
|Depreciation
|0.71
|0.40
|0.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.38
|54.54
|52.95
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|32.13
|-106.72
|41.06
|Other Income
|44.58
|45.96
|27.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|76.71
|-60.76
|68.66
|Interest
|103.62
|94.23
|70.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-26.91
|-154.99
|-1.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-26.91
|-154.99
|-1.91
|Tax
|-7.77
|-54.40
|-0.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-19.14
|-100.59
|-1.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-19.14
|-100.59
|-1.52
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-19.15
|-100.59
|-1.52
|Equity Share Capital
|5.59
|5.59
|5.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.85
|-36.00
|-0.54
|Diluted EPS
|-6.85
|-36.00
|-0.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.85
|-36.00
|-0.54
|Diluted EPS
|-6.85
|-36.00
|-0.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 3, 2020 09:21 am