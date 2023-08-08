English
    Emami Realty Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.03 crore, down 69.37% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Emami Realty are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.03 crore in June 2023 down 69.37% from Rs. 42.54 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.36 crore in June 2023 down 1118.44% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.51 crore in June 2023 down 124.77% from Rs. 18.21 crore in June 2022.

    Emami Realty shares closed at 69.90 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.07% returns over the last 6 months and -4.64% over the last 12 months.

    Emami Realty
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.0326.3042.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.0326.3042.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.530.190.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-17.359.56-9.66
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.975.183.98
    Depreciation0.280.370.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.0845.6441.04
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.48-34.646.81
    Other Income4.6919.3111.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.79-15.3317.93
    Interest14.428.7216.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-19.21-24.051.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-19.21-24.051.83
    Tax-4.85-6.260.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-14.36-17.791.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-14.36-17.791.41
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--2.49--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-14.36-15.301.41
    Equity Share Capital7.577.577.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.79-4.040.37
    Diluted EPS-3.79-4.040.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.79-4.040.37
    Diluted EPS-3.79-4.040.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 8, 2023 06:22 pm

