Emami Realty Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.03 crore, down 69.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.03 crore in June 2023 down 69.37% from Rs. 42.54 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.36 crore in June 2023 down 1118.44% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.51 crore in June 2023 down 124.77% from Rs. 18.21 crore in June 2022.

Emami Realty shares closed at 69.90 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.07% returns over the last 6 months and -4.64% over the last 12 months.