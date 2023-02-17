Emami Realty Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.97 crore, down 63.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Emami Realty are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.97 crore in December 2022 down 63.76% from Rs. 35.78 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.71 crore in December 2022 down 875.69% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2022 down 93.93% from Rs. 42.31 crore in December 2021.
Emami Realty shares closed at 70.60 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.10% returns over the last 6 months and -5.17% over the last 12 months.
|
|Emami Realty
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.97
|14.34
|35.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.97
|14.34
|35.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|26.71
|0.18
|0.60
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-48.36
|-27.61
|-4.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.53
|4.43
|3.89
|Depreciation
|0.30
|0.26
|0.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|32.91
|37.53
|6.15
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.12
|-0.45
|28.98
|Other Income
|5.39
|-0.68
|13.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.27
|-1.13
|42.05
|Interest
|16.64
|16.99
|40.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.37
|-18.12
|1.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.37
|-18.12
|1.44
|Tax
|-3.66
|-4.09
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.71
|-14.03
|1.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.71
|-14.03
|1.38
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-10.71
|-14.03
|1.38
|Equity Share Capital
|7.57
|7.57
|7.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.83
|-3.71
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-2.83
|-3.71
|0.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.83
|-3.71
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-2.83
|-3.71
|0.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited