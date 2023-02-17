 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Emami Realty Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.97 crore, down 63.76% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Emami Realty are:

Net Sales at Rs 12.97 crore in December 2022 down 63.76% from Rs. 35.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.71 crore in December 2022 down 875.69% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2022 down 93.93% from Rs. 42.31 crore in December 2021.

Emami Realty
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 12.97 14.34 35.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 12.97 14.34 35.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 26.71 0.18 0.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -48.36 -27.61 -4.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.53 4.43 3.89
Depreciation 0.30 0.26 0.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.91 37.53 6.15
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.12 -0.45 28.98
Other Income 5.39 -0.68 13.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.27 -1.13 42.05
Interest 16.64 16.99 40.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -14.37 -18.12 1.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -14.37 -18.12 1.44
Tax -3.66 -4.09 0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -10.71 -14.03 1.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -10.71 -14.03 1.38
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -10.71 -14.03 1.38
Equity Share Capital 7.57 7.57 7.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.83 -3.71 0.36
Diluted EPS -2.83 -3.71 0.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.83 -3.71 0.36
Diluted EPS -2.83 -3.71 0.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited