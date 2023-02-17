English
    Emami Realty Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.97 crore, down 63.76% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Emami Realty are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.97 crore in December 2022 down 63.76% from Rs. 35.78 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.71 crore in December 2022 down 875.69% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2022 down 93.93% from Rs. 42.31 crore in December 2021.

    Emami Realty shares closed at 70.60 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.10% returns over the last 6 months and -5.17% over the last 12 months.

    Emami Realty
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.9714.3435.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.9714.3435.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods26.710.180.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-48.36-27.61-4.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.534.433.89
    Depreciation0.300.260.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.9137.536.15
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.12-0.4528.98
    Other Income5.39-0.6813.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.27-1.1342.05
    Interest16.6416.9940.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-14.37-18.121.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-14.37-18.121.44
    Tax-3.66-4.090.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.71-14.031.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.71-14.031.38
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-10.71-14.031.38
    Equity Share Capital7.577.577.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.83-3.710.36
    Diluted EPS-2.83-3.710.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.83-3.710.36
    Diluted EPS-2.83-3.710.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:41 am