Emami Realty Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.97 crore, down 63.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.97 crore in December 2022 down 63.76% from Rs. 35.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.71 crore in December 2022 down 875.69% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2022 down 93.93% from Rs. 42.31 crore in December 2021.

Emami Realty shares closed at 70.60 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.10% returns over the last 6 months and -5.17% over the last 12 months.