Emami Realty Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 35.78 crore, down 32.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.78 crore in December 2021 down 32.9% from Rs. 53.33 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2021 up 106.82% from Rs. 20.24 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.31 crore in December 2021 up 100.9% from Rs. 21.06 crore in December 2020.

Emami Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in December 2021 from Rs. 7.24 in December 2020.

Emami Realty shares closed at 82.15 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)