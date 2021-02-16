Emami Realty Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 53.33 crore, down 71.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.33 crore in December 2020 down 71.68% from Rs. 188.30 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.24 crore in December 2020 up 79.88% from Rs. 100.59 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.06 crore in December 2020 up 134.89% from Rs. 60.36 crore in December 2019.

Emami Realty shares closed at 52.20 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 28.73% returns over the last 6 months and -0.10% over the last 12 months.