Emami Realty Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 53.33 crore, down 71.68% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2021 / 02:58 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Emami Realty are:
Net Sales at Rs 53.33 crore in December 2020 down 71.68% from Rs. 188.30 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.24 crore in December 2020 up 79.88% from Rs. 100.59 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.06 crore in December 2020 up 134.89% from Rs. 60.36 crore in December 2019.
Emami Realty shares closed at 52.20 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 28.73% returns over the last 6 months and -0.10% over the last 12 months.
|Emami Realty
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|53.33
|6.25
|188.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|53.33
|6.25
|188.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.29
|0.25
|0.48
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-12.31
|-21.13
|234.66
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.63
|2.68
|4.93
|Depreciation
|0.34
|0.31
|0.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.54
|4.12
|54.54
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|31.85
|20.02
|-106.72
|Other Income
|-11.13
|110.56
|45.96
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|20.72
|130.57
|-60.76
|Interest
|47.94
|86.92
|94.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-27.22
|43.66
|-154.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-27.22
|43.66
|-154.99
|Tax
|-6.98
|9.47
|-54.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-20.24
|34.19
|-100.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-20.24
|34.19
|-100.59
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-20.24
|34.19
|-100.59
|Equity Share Capital
|5.59
|5.59
|5.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.24
|12.24
|-36.00
|Diluted EPS
|-7.24
|12.24
|-36.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.24
|12.24
|-36.00
|Diluted EPS
|-7.24
|12.24
|-36.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited