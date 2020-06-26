App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 03:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Emami Q4 profit plunges 58% to Rs 23 crore, operating margin declines 578 bps

In FY20, Emami's profit fell 0.1 percent to Rs 302.91 crore and revenue declined 1.5 percent to Rs 2,654.88 crore compared to the previous fiscal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
FMCG company Emami on June 26 reported a 58 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 23 crore for the quarter ended March 2020, largely impacted by the lockdown.

Profit in the corresponding period last fiscal was at Rs 56.15 crore.

Revenue from operations declined 16.8 percent to Rs 532.68 crore compared to the same period last year.

Close

"Weak rural demand and liquidity concerns persisted prior to lockdown and supply chain disrupted from mid-March due to COVID-19," the company told the BSE.

Operations came to a complete halt during the last week of March due to nationwide lockdown, effecting the pre-season sale of the summer portfolio impacting Q4 & FY20 performance, it added.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) during the quarter fell 36.6 percent to Rs 98.53 crore and margin declined 578 basis points to 18.49 percent compared to the same period last fiscal.

In the full year 2020, Emami's profit fell 0.1 percent to Rs 302.91 crore and revenue declined 1.5 percent to Rs 2,654.88 crore compared to the previous year.

First Published on Jun 26, 2020 03:46 pm

tags #Emami #Results

