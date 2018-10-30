App
Earnings
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 03:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Emami Q2 profit falls 16% to Rs 83 cr, domestic volume growth declines 4%

Emami's consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter increased to Rs 628.02 crore compared to Rs 627.93 crore in corresponding period last fiscal.

Moneycontrol News
FMCG company Emami's second quarter (July-September) consolidated profit degrew by 16.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 82.7 crore, dented by weak operational growth and tepid revenue growth.

Profit in same period last year stood at Rs 98.7 crore.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter increased to Rs 628.02 crore compared to Rs 627.93 crore in corresponding period last fiscal.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) fell 5.9 percent to Rs 189.4 crore and margin contracted 190 bps to 30.2 percent compared to year-ago, dented by higher raw materials (up 32 percent YoY).

The company said its domestic volume growth declines 4 percent, which was within the expectations range. CNBC-TV18 poll of analysts had estimated volume growth in the range of 3-5 percent.

Overall numbers were mixed bag as profit was ahead of estimates while operating earnings more or less met expectations.

CNBC-TV18 poll estimates for profit were at Rs 78 crore and EBITDA at Rs 187 crore for the quarter.

At 15:12 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 403.25, up Rs 2.40, or 0.60 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 03:25 pm

tags #Emami #Results

