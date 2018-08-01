App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 12:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Emami posts healthy profit at Rs 26.5 cr in Q1 on strong operational, volume growth

Emami said cash profit grew by 45 percent and margin by 390 basis points to 18 percent for the quarter ended June YoY.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
FMCG firm Emami has reported healthy growth for April-June quarter, backed by strong volume and operational growth and favourable base. Consolidated profit grew to Rs 26.5 crore compared to Rs 1 crore in year-ago.

Revenue from operations grew by 16.2 percent to Rs 614.4 crore compared to Rs 529 crore in same period last year with volume growth of 16 percent.

"We started the year FY19 with 19 percent growth in the first quarter (like-to-like basis - including GST/VAT). Both volume and revenue registered a handsome recovery compared to the GST impacted corresponding quarter of last year," Mohan Goenka, Director said.

Domestic revenues increased by 21 percent with volume growth of 18 percent on like-to-like basis. Major brands like Navratna, pain management range, 7 Oils in One, male grooming range and healthcare posted strong volume led growth.

"While Wholesale channel saw some recovery, Direct Rural channel and Modern trade continued their growth trajectory. Market share gains continued for key brands," the company said in its filing.

Despite increasing prices of material costs, gross margin grew by 140 basis points to 66.3 percent during the quarter YoY.

Consolidated EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) jumped 54.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 123.5 crore and margin expanded 490 basis points to 20.1 percent in June quarter.

Emami said cash profit grew by 45 percent and margin by 390 basis points to 18 percent for the quarter ended June YoY.

At 12:08 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 568.35, down Rs 22.90, or 3.87 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 12:12 pm

