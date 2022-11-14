 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Emami Paper Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 612.43 crore, up 38.73% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Emami Paper Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 612.43 crore in September 2022 up 38.73% from Rs. 441.47 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.03 crore in September 2022 up 9.25% from Rs. 22.91 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.39 crore in September 2022 down 2.97% from Rs. 67.39 crore in September 2021.

Emami Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 3.94 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.58 in September 2021.

Emami Paper shares closed at 173.45 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.59% returns over the last 6 months and 12.52% over the last 12 months.

Emami Paper Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 612.43 598.07 441.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 612.43 598.07 441.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 423.35 405.31 286.94
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 14.59 -23.66 -0.83
Power & Fuel 45.82 42.73 --
Employees Cost 20.47 20.71 19.89
Depreciation 16.72 16.50 17.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 43.18 49.19 68.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.30 87.29 49.25
Other Income 0.37 0.42 0.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.67 87.71 49.65
Interest 13.80 15.91 19.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 34.87 71.80 30.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 34.87 71.80 30.53
Tax 9.84 17.80 7.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.03 54.00 22.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.03 54.00 22.91
Equity Share Capital 12.10 12.10 12.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.94 8.72 3.58
Diluted EPS 3.15 6.80 2.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.94 8.72 3.58
Diluted EPS 3.15 6.80 2.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

