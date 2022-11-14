English
    Emami Paper Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 612.43 crore, up 38.73% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Emami Paper Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 612.43 crore in September 2022 up 38.73% from Rs. 441.47 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.03 crore in September 2022 up 9.25% from Rs. 22.91 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.39 crore in September 2022 down 2.97% from Rs. 67.39 crore in September 2021.

    Emami Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 3.94 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.58 in September 2021.

    Emami Paper shares closed at 173.45 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.59% returns over the last 6 months and 12.52% over the last 12 months.

    Emami Paper Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations612.43598.07441.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations612.43598.07441.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials423.35405.31286.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.59-23.66-0.83
    Power & Fuel45.8242.73--
    Employees Cost20.4720.7119.89
    Depreciation16.7216.5017.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses43.1849.1968.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.3087.2949.25
    Other Income0.370.420.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.6787.7149.65
    Interest13.8015.9119.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.8771.8030.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax34.8771.8030.53
    Tax9.8417.807.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.0354.0022.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.0354.0022.91
    Equity Share Capital12.1012.1012.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.948.723.58
    Diluted EPS3.156.802.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.948.723.58
    Diluted EPS3.156.802.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:22 pm