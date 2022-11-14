Emami Paper Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 612.43 crore, up 38.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 612.43 crore in September 2022 up 38.73% from Rs. 441.47 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.03 crore in September 2022 up 9.25% from Rs. 22.91 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.39 crore in September 2022 down 2.97% from Rs. 67.39 crore in September 2021.

Emami Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 3.94 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.58 in September 2021.

Emami Paper shares closed at 173.45 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.59% returns over the last 6 months and 12.52% over the last 12 months.