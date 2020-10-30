Emami Paper Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 285.24 crore, down 23.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 285.24 crore in September 2020 down 23.58% from Rs. 373.25 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.13 crore in September 2020 up 645.87% from Rs. 1.09 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.89 crore in September 2020 down 1.07% from Rs. 48.41 crore in September 2019.

Emami Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 1.34 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.18 in September 2019.

Emami Paper shares closed at 64.35 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -20.16% returns over the last 6 months and -18.23% over the last 12 months.