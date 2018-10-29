Emami Paper Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 407.52 crore, up 29.59% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 407.52 crore in September 2018 up 29.59% from Rs. 314.46 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.80 crore in September 2018 up 3194.12% from Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.59 crore in September 2018 up 124.97% from Rs. 28.71 crore in September 2017.

Emami Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 2.78 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.16 in September 2017.

Emami Paper shares closed at 183.25 on October 26, 2018 (BSE) and has given -19.27% returns over the last 6 months and 7.79% over the last 12 months.