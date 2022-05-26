 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Emami Paper Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 568.81 crore, up 38.27% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Emami Paper Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 568.81 crore in March 2022 up 38.27% from Rs. 411.38 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.68 crore in March 2022 down 22.42% from Rs. 47.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.23 crore in March 2022 up 38.4% from Rs. 68.81 crore in March 2021.

Emami Paper EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.86 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.81 in March 2021.

Emami Paper shares closed at 159.15 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.53% returns over the last 6 months and 28.61% over the last 12 months.

Emami Paper Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 568.81 518.52 411.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 568.81 518.52 411.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 360.79 354.06 241.45
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 13.37 -4.67 18.82
Power & Fuel 30.85 31.20 28.05
Employees Cost 17.32 22.64 20.74
Depreciation 20.95 17.64 17.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 51.63 44.36 34.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 73.90 53.29 49.77
Other Income 0.38 0.64 1.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 74.28 53.93 50.97
Interest 20.24 23.08 21.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 54.04 30.85 29.81
Exceptional Items -5.94 -- 72.46
P/L Before Tax 48.10 30.85 102.27
Tax 11.42 7.63 54.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 36.68 23.22 47.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 36.68 23.22 47.28
Equity Share Capital 12.10 12.10 12.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.86 3.64 7.81
Diluted EPS 4.62 2.92 7.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.86 3.64 7.81
Diluted EPS 4.62 2.92 7.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 01:44 pm
