Emami Paper Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 568.81 crore, up 38.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 568.81 crore in March 2022 up 38.27% from Rs. 411.38 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.68 crore in March 2022 down 22.42% from Rs. 47.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.23 crore in March 2022 up 38.4% from Rs. 68.81 crore in March 2021.

Emami Paper EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.86 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.81 in March 2021.

Emami Paper shares closed at 159.15 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.53% returns over the last 6 months and 28.61% over the last 12 months.