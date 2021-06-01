MARKET NEWS

Emami Paper Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 411.38 crore, up 9.82% Y-o-Y

June 01, 2021 / 07:23 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Emami Paper Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 411.38 crore in March 2021 up 9.82% from Rs. 374.58 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.28 crore in March 2021 up 252.27% from Rs. 31.05 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.81 crore in March 2021 up 59.76% from Rs. 43.07 crore in March 2020.

Emami Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 7.81 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.13 in March 2020.

Emami Paper shares closed at 128.35 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 68.11% returns over the last 6 months and 75.58% over the last 12 months.

Emami Paper Mills
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations411.38313.65374.58
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations411.38313.65374.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials241.45194.82213.52
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks18.8210.8111.05
Power & Fuel28.0523.35--
Employees Cost20.7415.4716.94
Depreciation17.8418.2019.10
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses34.7124.7290.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.7726.2823.26
Other Income1.201.890.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.9728.1723.97
Interest21.1623.1040.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.815.07-16.23
Exceptional Items72.46---27.00
P/L Before Tax102.275.07-43.23
Tax54.992.14-12.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities47.282.93-31.05
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period47.282.93-31.05
Equity Share Capital12.1012.1012.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.810.48-5.13
Diluted EPS7.780.48-5.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.810.48-5.13
Diluted EPS7.780.48-5.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

