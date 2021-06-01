Emami Paper Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 411.38 crore, up 9.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 411.38 crore in March 2021 up 9.82% from Rs. 374.58 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.28 crore in March 2021 up 252.27% from Rs. 31.05 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.81 crore in March 2021 up 59.76% from Rs. 43.07 crore in March 2020.

Emami Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 7.81 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.13 in March 2020.

Emami Paper shares closed at 128.35 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 68.11% returns over the last 6 months and 75.58% over the last 12 months.