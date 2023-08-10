English
    Emami Paper Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 518.59 crore, down 13.29% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Emami Paper Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 518.59 crore in June 2023 down 13.29% from Rs. 598.07 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2023 down 97.54% from Rs. 54.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.94 crore in June 2023 down 67.43% from Rs. 104.21 crore in June 2022.

    Emami Paper EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.72 in June 2022.

    Emami Paper shares closed at 132.95 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.43% returns over the last 6 months and -25.87% over the last 12 months.

    Emami Paper Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations518.59532.70598.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations518.59532.70598.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials396.37418.70405.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.7214.54-23.66
    Power & Fuel33.6032.8642.73
    Employees Cost21.2720.4820.71
    Depreciation13.6117.2916.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.5927.1849.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.871.6587.29
    Other Income0.460.990.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.332.6487.71
    Interest18.5518.1415.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.78-15.5071.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.78-15.5071.80
    Tax0.45-4.2317.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.33-11.2754.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.33-11.2754.00
    Equity Share Capital12.1012.1012.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.02-2.078.72
    Diluted EPS0.02-1.426.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.02-2.078.72
    Diluted EPS0.02-1.426.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:44 am

