Emami Paper Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 518.59 crore, down 13.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 518.59 crore in June 2023 down 13.29% from Rs. 598.07 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2023 down 97.54% from Rs. 54.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.94 crore in June 2023 down 67.43% from Rs. 104.21 crore in June 2022.

Emami Paper EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.72 in June 2022.

Emami Paper shares closed at 132.95 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.43% returns over the last 6 months and -25.87% over the last 12 months.