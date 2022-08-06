 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Emami Paper Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 598.07 crore, up 39.44% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Emami Paper Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 598.07 crore in June 2022 up 39.44% from Rs. 428.91 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.00 crore in June 2022 up 68.8% from Rs. 31.99 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.21 crore in June 2022 up 27.97% from Rs. 81.43 crore in June 2021.

Emami Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 8.72 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.09 in June 2021.

Emami Paper shares closed at 168.70 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.69% returns over the last 6 months and -12.73% over the last 12 months.

Emami Paper Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 598.07 568.81 428.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 598.07 568.81 428.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 405.31 360.79 264.39
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -23.66 13.37 -10.05
Power & Fuel 42.73 30.85 --
Employees Cost 20.71 17.32 19.10
Depreciation 16.50 20.95 17.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 49.19 51.63 74.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 87.29 73.90 63.60
Other Income 0.42 0.38 0.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 87.71 74.28 63.88
Interest 15.91 20.24 19.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 71.80 54.04 43.91
Exceptional Items -- -5.94 --
P/L Before Tax 71.80 48.10 43.91
Tax 17.80 11.42 11.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 54.00 36.68 31.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 54.00 36.68 31.99
Equity Share Capital 12.10 12.10 12.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.72 5.86 5.09
Diluted EPS 6.80 4.62 4.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.72 5.86 5.09
Diluted EPS 6.80 4.62 4.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:44 am
