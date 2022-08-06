Emami Paper Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 598.07 crore, up 39.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 598.07 crore in June 2022 up 39.44% from Rs. 428.91 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.00 crore in June 2022 up 68.8% from Rs. 31.99 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.21 crore in June 2022 up 27.97% from Rs. 81.43 crore in June 2021.

Emami Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 8.72 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.09 in June 2021.

Emami Paper shares closed at 168.70 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.69% returns over the last 6 months and -12.73% over the last 12 months.