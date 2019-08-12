Emami Paper Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 354.06 crore, down 7.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 354.06 crore in June 2019 down 7.4% from Rs. 382.37 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2019 down 95.11% from Rs. 20.64 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.02 crore in June 2019 down 31% from Rs. 68.14 crore in June 2018.

Emami Paper EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.41 in June 2018.

Emami Paper shares closed at 76.60 on August 08, 2019 (NSE)