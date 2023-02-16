Emami Paper Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 564.91 crore, up 8.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 564.91 crore in December 2022 up 8.95% from Rs. 518.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2022 down 93.93% from Rs. 23.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.45 crore in December 2022 down 51.87% from Rs. 71.57 crore in December 2021.