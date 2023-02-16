 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Emami Paper Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 564.91 crore, up 8.95% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:31 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Emami Paper Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 564.91 crore in December 2022 up 8.95% from Rs. 518.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2022 down 93.93% from Rs. 23.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.45 crore in December 2022 down 51.87% from Rs. 71.57 crore in December 2021.

Emami Paper Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 564.91 612.43 518.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 564.91 612.43 518.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 448.71 423.35 354.06
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -20.28 14.59 -4.67
Power & Fuel 43.38 45.82 31.20
Employees Cost 18.85 20.47 22.64
Depreciation 17.08 16.72 17.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 40.34 43.18 44.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.83 48.30 53.29
Other Income 0.54 0.37 0.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.37 48.67 53.93
Interest 15.44 13.80 23.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.93 34.87 30.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.93 34.87 30.85
Tax 0.52 9.84 7.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.41 25.03 23.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.41 25.03 23.22
Equity Share Capital 12.10 12.10 12.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.03 3.94 3.64
Diluted EPS 0.18 3.15 2.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.03 3.94 3.64
Diluted EPS 0.18 3.15 2.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited