Emami Paper Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 564.91 crore, up 8.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 564.91 crore in December 2022 up 8.95% from Rs. 518.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2022 down 93.93% from Rs. 23.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.45 crore in December 2022 down 51.87% from Rs. 71.57 crore in December 2021.

Emami Paper EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.64 in December 2021.

Emami Paper shares closed at 124.10 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.35% returns over the last 6 months and -14.38% over the last 12 months.