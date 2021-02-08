Emami Paper Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 313.65 crore, down 21.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 313.65 crore in December 2020 down 21.6% from Rs. 400.08 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.93 crore in December 2020 down 84.16% from Rs. 18.50 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.37 crore in December 2020 down 37.23% from Rs. 73.87 crore in December 2019.

Emami Paper EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.48 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.06 in December 2019.

Emami Paper shares closed at 97.90 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 33.74% returns over the last 6 months and -12.28% over the last 12 months.