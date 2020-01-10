Emami Paper Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 400.08 crore, up 7.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 400.08 crore in December 2019 up 7.36% from Rs. 372.64 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.50 crore in December 2019 up 222.86% from Rs. 5.73 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.87 crore in December 2019 up 38.41% from Rs. 53.37 crore in December 2018.

Emami Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 3.06 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.95 in December 2018.

Emami Paper shares closed at 76.60 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.26% returns over the last 6 months