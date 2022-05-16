Emami: Headwinds mar near-term outlook

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Emami’s (CMP: Rs 427; Market capitalisation: Rs 18,994 crore) India business (82 percent of consolidated revenues) grew by 3 percent in the fourth quarter of FY22 despite a flattish volume growth stemming from a high base of 36 percent in the March 2021 quarter. Modern trade and e-commerce grew 9 percent and 90 percent, respectively, year on year (YoY). In the March 2022 quarter, the contribution of the e-commerce channel to domestic revenues increased to 7.1 percent. Emami saw market...