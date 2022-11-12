 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Emami Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 813.75 crore, up 3.16% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 04:57 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Emami are:

Net Sales at Rs 813.75 crore in September 2022 up 3.16% from Rs. 788.84 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 184.18 crore in September 2022 down 0.59% from Rs. 185.27 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 237.37 crore in September 2022 down 24.59% from Rs. 314.79 crore in September 2021.

Emami EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.17 in September 2021.

Emami shares closed at 465.15 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.74% returns over the last 6 months and -14.14% over the last 12 months.

Emami
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 813.75 778.29 788.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 813.75 778.29 788.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 247.65 163.42 247.93
Purchase of Traded Goods 75.36 65.85 27.54
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -51.44 61.80 -29.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 93.47 88.79 82.07
Depreciation 47.93 88.11 83.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 253.33 225.11 183.21
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 147.45 85.21 193.30
Other Income 41.99 6.33 37.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 189.44 91.54 230.91
Interest 1.76 2.49 0.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 187.68 89.05 230.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 187.68 89.05 230.13
Tax 5.39 11.99 41.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 182.29 77.06 189.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 182.29 77.06 189.09
Minority Interest 4.05 -- 0.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates -2.16 -4.37 -3.84
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 184.18 72.69 185.27
Equity Share Capital 44.12 44.12 44.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.17 1.67 4.17
Diluted EPS 4.17 1.67 4.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.17 1.67 4.17
Diluted EPS 4.17 1.67 4.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 12, 2022 04:51 pm
