    Emami Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 813.75 crore, up 3.16% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 04:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Emami are:

    Net Sales at Rs 813.75 crore in September 2022 up 3.16% from Rs. 788.84 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 184.18 crore in September 2022 down 0.59% from Rs. 185.27 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 237.37 crore in September 2022 down 24.59% from Rs. 314.79 crore in September 2021.

    Emami EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.17 in September 2021.

    Emami shares closed at 465.15 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.74% returns over the last 6 months and -14.14% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations813.75778.29788.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations813.75778.29788.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials247.65163.42247.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods75.3665.8527.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-51.4461.80-29.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost93.4788.7982.07
    Depreciation47.9388.1183.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses253.33225.11183.21
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax147.4585.21193.30
    Other Income41.996.3337.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax189.4491.54230.91
    Interest1.762.490.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax187.6889.05230.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax187.6889.05230.13
    Tax5.3911.9941.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities182.2977.06189.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period182.2977.06189.09
    Minority Interest4.05--0.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-2.16-4.37-3.84
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates184.1872.69185.27
    Equity Share Capital44.1244.1244.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.171.674.17
    Diluted EPS4.171.674.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.171.674.17
    Diluted EPS4.171.674.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 12, 2022 04:51 pm