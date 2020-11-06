Emami Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 734.82 crore, up 11.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 734.82 crore in September 2020 up 11.33% from Rs. 660.05 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 118.42 crore in September 2020 up 23.35% from Rs. 96.00 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 264.98 crore in September 2020 up 26.57% from Rs. 209.36 crore in September 2019.

Emami EPS has increased to Rs. 2.66 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.12 in September 2019.

Emami shares closed at 375.15 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 101.37% returns over the last 6 months and 14.18% over the last 12 months.