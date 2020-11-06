172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|emami-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-734-82-crore-up-11-33-y-o-y-6075601.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 09:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Emami Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 734.82 crore, up 11.33% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Emami are:

Net Sales at Rs 734.82 crore in September 2020 up 11.33% from Rs. 660.05 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 118.42 crore in September 2020 up 23.35% from Rs. 96.00 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 264.98 crore in September 2020 up 26.57% from Rs. 209.36 crore in September 2019.

Emami EPS has increased to Rs. 2.66 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.12 in September 2019.

Emami shares closed at 375.15 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 101.37% returns over the last 6 months and 14.18% over the last 12 months.

Emami
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations734.82481.34660.05
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations734.82481.34660.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials202.4197.80200.10
Purchase of Traded Goods50.3643.4925.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-34.2920.05-26.01
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost78.3878.1375.31
Depreciation114.8374.7981.87
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses108.08--104.92
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses72.79118.8986.96
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax142.2648.19111.11
Other Income7.896.7016.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax150.1554.89127.49
Interest2.484.709.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax147.6750.19118.17
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax147.6750.19118.17
Tax28.409.4821.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities119.2740.7197.04
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period119.2740.7197.04
Minority Interest-0.030.020.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.82-1.13-1.05
Net P/L After M.I & Associates118.4239.6096.00
Equity Share Capital44.4544.5645.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.660.882.12
Diluted EPS2.660.882.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.660.912.12
Diluted EPS2.660.882.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 6, 2020 09:11 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Emami #Personal Care #Results

