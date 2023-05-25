English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Emami Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 835.95 crore, up 8.51% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 10:59 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Emami are:

    Net Sales at Rs 835.95 crore in March 2023 up 8.51% from Rs. 770.39 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 144.43 crore in March 2023 down 59.43% from Rs. 355.96 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 213.56 crore in March 2023 up 9.95% from Rs. 194.23 crore in March 2022.

    Emami EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.03 in March 2022.

    Emami shares closed at 389.35 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.38% returns over the last 6 months and -3.45% over the last 12 months.

    Emami
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations835.95982.72770.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations835.95982.72770.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials184.46234.19224.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods136.4062.08104.62
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.6939.26-39.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost92.0793.4378.85
    Depreciation63.9747.2483.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses129.66----
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses106.24259.51237.71
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax135.84247.0180.48
    Other Income13.756.8630.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax149.59253.87110.77
    Interest1.371.771.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax148.22252.10108.95
    Exceptional Items-----5.18
    P/L Before Tax148.22252.10103.77
    Tax6.2518.51-256.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities141.97233.59360.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period141.97233.59360.04
    Minority Interest2.814.161.85
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.35-0.62-5.93
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates144.43237.13355.96
    Equity Share Capital44.1244.1244.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.275.378.03
    Diluted EPS3.275.378.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.275.378.03
    Diluted EPS3.275.378.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Emami #Personal Care #Results
    first published: May 25, 2023 10:55 pm