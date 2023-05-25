Emami Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 835.95 crore, up 8.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 835.95 crore in March 2023 up 8.51% from Rs. 770.39 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 144.43 crore in March 2023 down 59.43% from Rs. 355.96 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 213.56 crore in March 2023 up 9.95% from Rs. 194.23 crore in March 2022.

Emami EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.03 in March 2022.

Emami shares closed at 389.35 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.38% returns over the last 6 months and -3.45% over the last 12 months.