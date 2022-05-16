 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Emami Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 770.39 crore, up 5.42% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Emami are:

Net Sales at Rs 770.39 crore in March 2022 up 5.42% from Rs. 730.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 355.96 crore in March 2022 up 305.74% from Rs. 87.73 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 194.23 crore in March 2022 down 7.2% from Rs. 209.30 crore in March 2021.

Emami EPS has increased to Rs. 8.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.97 in March 2021.

Emami shares closed at 427.30 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)

Emami
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 770.39 971.85 730.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 770.39 971.85 730.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 224.87 243.56 190.21
Purchase of Traded Goods 104.62 48.00 95.31
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -39.60 25.43 -12.71
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 78.85 72.35 75.95
Depreciation 83.46 84.44 82.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- 158.25 134.98
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 237.71 82.72 84.22
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 80.48 257.10 79.84
Other Income 30.29 16.63 46.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 110.77 273.73 126.34
Interest 1.82 1.83 4.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 108.95 271.90 121.62
Exceptional Items -5.18 -- --
P/L Before Tax 103.77 271.90 121.62
Tax -256.27 49.09 32.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 360.04 222.81 89.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 360.04 222.81 89.07
Minority Interest 1.85 0.45 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -5.93 -3.29 -1.34
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 355.96 219.97 87.73
Equity Share Capital 44.12 44.45 44.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.03 4.94 1.97
Diluted EPS 8.03 4.94 1.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.03 4.94 1.97
Diluted EPS 8.03 4.94 1.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 16, 2022 09:33 am
