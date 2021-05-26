MARKET NEWS

Emami Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 730.76 crore, up 37.19% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2021 / 02:04 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Emami are:

Net Sales at Rs 730.76 crore in March 2021 up 37.19% from Rs. 532.68 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 87.73 crore in March 2021 up 275.56% from Rs. 23.36 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 209.30 crore in March 2021 up 85.19% from Rs. 113.02 crore in March 2020.

Emami EPS has increased to Rs. 1.97 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.51 in March 2020.

Close

Emami shares closed at 499.85 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.26% returns over the last 6 months and 142.18% over the last 12 months.

Emami
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations730.76933.61532.68
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations730.76933.61532.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials190.21218.13179.21
Purchase of Traded Goods95.3150.9253.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.717.55-46.62
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost75.9576.7172.06
Depreciation82.9694.3785.24
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses134.98155.3698.91
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses84.2284.7577.58
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.84245.8213.29
Other Income46.509.1814.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax126.34255.0027.78
Interest4.721.372.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax121.62253.6325.37
Exceptional Items-----7.42
P/L Before Tax121.62253.6317.95
Tax32.5543.78-7.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities89.07209.8525.32
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period89.07209.8525.32
Minority Interest----0.61
Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.34-0.89-2.57
Net P/L After M.I & Associates87.73208.9623.36
Equity Share Capital44.4544.4545.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.974.700.51
Diluted EPS1.974.700.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.974.700.51
Diluted EPS1.974.700.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2021 02:00 pm

