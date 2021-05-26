Emami Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 730.76 crore, up 37.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 730.76 crore in March 2021 up 37.19% from Rs. 532.68 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 87.73 crore in March 2021 up 275.56% from Rs. 23.36 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 209.30 crore in March 2021 up 85.19% from Rs. 113.02 crore in March 2020.

Emami EPS has increased to Rs. 1.97 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.51 in March 2020.

Emami shares closed at 499.85 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.26% returns over the last 6 months and 142.18% over the last 12 months.