Emami Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 825.66 crore, up 6.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 825.66 crore in June 2023 up 6.09% from Rs. 778.29 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 137.72 crore in June 2023 up 89.46% from Rs. 72.69 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 198.29 crore in June 2023 up 10.38% from Rs. 179.65 crore in June 2022.

Emami EPS has increased to Rs. 3.13 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.67 in June 2022.

Emami shares closed at 459.70 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.47% returns over the last 6 months and 1.01% over the last 12 months.