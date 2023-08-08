English
    Emami Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 825.66 crore, up 6.09% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Emami are:

    Net Sales at Rs 825.66 crore in June 2023 up 6.09% from Rs. 778.29 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 137.72 crore in June 2023 up 89.46% from Rs. 72.69 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 198.29 crore in June 2023 up 10.38% from Rs. 179.65 crore in June 2022.

    Emami EPS has increased to Rs. 3.13 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.67 in June 2022.

    Emami shares closed at 459.70 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.47% returns over the last 6 months and 1.01% over the last 12 months.

    Emami
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations825.66835.95778.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations825.66835.95778.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials163.95184.46163.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods98.52136.4065.85
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks23.12-12.6961.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost101.4192.0788.79
    Depreciation46.0063.9788.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--129.66136.30
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses248.65106.2488.81
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax144.01135.8485.21
    Other Income8.2813.756.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax152.29149.5991.54
    Interest2.141.372.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax150.15148.2289.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax150.15148.2289.05
    Tax12.906.2511.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities137.25141.9777.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period137.25141.9777.06
    Minority Interest0.972.81--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.50-0.35-4.37
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates137.72144.4372.69
    Equity Share Capital43.9144.1244.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.133.271.67
    Diluted EPS3.133.271.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.133.271.67
    Diluted EPS3.133.271.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:22 pm

